Gary Snow passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 9, 2022.
Born in Attleboro, on Aug. 27, 1962, he was the son of the late Frank and Helen (Brown) Snow.
Gary was a graduate of King Philip High School. He was a proud third generation owner at Snow’s Supply, Inc. in Foxboro distributing roofing products to contractors throughout the area.
Growing up, he loved to play all sports especially ice hockey, and helping his father and brothers at the family business. In his free time, Gary enjoyed playing golf, traveling and sitting by his pool or on a beach with an ice cold beer.
He was always chasing snow storms in Utah to find waist deep powder but his all time favorite trips were heli-skiing in Alaska and British Columbia. Gary loved being surrounded by friends and family and always wanted everyone to have a good time.
Gary is survived by his daughter Mallory “peanut” Snow McGrath and husband Luke McGrath of Wrentham. He was the beloved brother to Gregg Snow of Wrentham, Donna (Snow) Heinz of Wrentham, Garth Snow of Long Island, N.Y., and the late Glenn Snow. He was a cherished uncle to several nephews. He is also survived by his former spouse, Janette Bradley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. to 1.pm. at Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro.
A special thank you to JM Home Healthcare and the caretakers that helped him through this disease.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.
An online guestbook may be found at: rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.