George A. Janson, Jr., age 78, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023 at the West Roxbury VA Medical Center.
He was the son of the late George and Emily (Gaudette) Janson. George was born in Seroe Colorado, Aruba, on July 3, 1944.
He was a self-employed car dealer for many years. He was a former member of the Foxboro American Legion. George was drafted and served honorably in the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, Miami Dolphins and playing cribbage. He also enjoyed collecting coins, stamps and baseball cards. He loved doing home improvement projects and tinkering about the yard. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Beloved companion of Barbara Wood of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Aruba. Loving father of Alison Froeliger and her partner Clark Linehan of Brockton and George Janson, III and his wife Christine of Dedham. Devoted grandfather of Alexa and Keira Janson. Brother of the late Gail Janson Smith and Deborah Janson Roberts of Texas. Dearly loved by Barbara’s family and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a calling hour on Monday, June 5 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in George’s memory may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, PO Box 791598, Baltimore, MD 21298-7954. The Fisher House is a facility on the West Roxbury campus that provides comfortable lodging for patients loved ones.