BRIDGTON -- George (Buddy) Cowley Jr., 65, passed away Jan. 22, 2022 following a sudden and brief illness. He was born in Foxboro on Nov. 5, 1956. George attended Foxboro High School, Class of 1974.
Living in Maine for 10 years, he pursued his love and skill of Ford auto sales, most recently working with Rowe Ford auto sales in Westbrook.
George enjoyed time with his family and friends, watching the New England Patriots, riding his motorcycle, driving his beloved Ford pickup and listening to classic rock and country music. He was generous and kind, always offering friendship and a helping hand, with an ever-present smile and a handshake or hug.
George is survived by his life partner Sarah Champoli, her children, his sons Justin and Alex Cowley, his siblings Edward Cowley and Deborah Davis McCleod, his nieces and nephews, his many friends and his dear feline friend Mittens.
He is predeceased by his parents Phyllis (Panzetta) and George W. Cowley Sr.
A celebration of life will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in George’s name to a charity of your choice.
To share online condolences with the family please go to chandlerfunerals.com.