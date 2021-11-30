George Russell Saltmarsh, age 37, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. George was born in Norwood and attended Foxboro High School. He was a long-time resident of Foxboro and also, more recently, Marshfield.
George worked in many fields that all had a common theme, working with his hands. These included automobile mechanic, small engine repair, carpenter building residential homes, amongst other projects, and for the last several years, working as a fisherman and lobsterman. Being on the boat became George's greatest pleasure.
George had a childhood passion for riding dirt bikes, having competed in and won dirt bike hill-climbing races throughout New England. He also thoroughly enjoyed riding motorcycles and participating in motorcycle runs for charity. George really enjoyed spending time with friends and family talking about anything.
George leaves behind his mom Jane and David Higgins of Marshfield; four brothers, Lenny and his wife Jen of Arizona, Adam and his wife Kate of Foxboro, Donald and his wife Jenna of New Jersey, and Ryan and his wife Jenn of Bridgewater; six nephews, John, Kyle, Jake, Evan, Mason and Connor; a niece, Madeline, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visiting hours were held on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean St., Marshfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, by mail to P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 and online at https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/
A memorial service will be planned for George at a future date.