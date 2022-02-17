It is with heavy hearts that the family of Georgette M. Dodge of Foxboro announces her passing on Feb. 3, 2022. Surrounded by her loving family, Georgette passed away peacefully at the Maples Nursing Home in Wrentham.
Devoted wife for over 50 years of the late George F. Dodge, Georgette is survived by four children, Gerald Sr., Michael, Christopher and Lori, as well as their extended families. She is also the dearly loved "Gigi" to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 12, 1934 to Joseph Theberge and Helena Bedard, Georgette was a 1952 graduate of Foxboro High School and was employed at The Foxboro Company for many years. She moved to Foxboro at a young age and adored her adopted hometown and the many friends she shared love and laughter with over the years. A loyal fan of "her" New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, she also enjoyed shopping with friends and family, knitting, and, above all, any opportunity to spend time with the loved ones she cherished so deeply. Her family was everything, and day trips to the beach on Cape Cod and Old Sturbridge Village, or simply good conversation over a cup of coffee, were what made her happy. The activity was not important...spending time with family and friends was what mattered to Georgette. Those fond memories serve to comfort us now at this difficult time.
Georgette wished to remain in her beloved hometown after her passing and will be interned at Rockhill Cemetery in Foxboro. A private memorial service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Town of Foxboro Fire Department, Public Safety Building, 8 Chestnut St., Foxboro, MA.