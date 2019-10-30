Geraldine “Gerry” May (Drolet) Brissette, 88, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the wife of the late Richard Brissette and daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Falon) Drolet.
Gerry was born on Nov. 15, 1930 in Boston. A long-time Foxboro resident, Gerry was employed at the former Foxboro 5 & 10 cent Store and volunteered at the Foxborough Trading Post. She was a member of the Foxboro American Legion Post 93 Women’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Loving mother of Richard Brissette and his wife Kathleen of Middleboro and the late Rhonda Victoria and Ronald Brissette. Devoted grandmother of Jason, Kelly, Andrew and Trevor and great-grandmother of Amanda, TJ, Jaden and Fayth. Mother-in-law of Steven Victoria.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a calling hour on Friday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to noon, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A memorial service will be held at noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Gerry to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.dana-farber.org/gift .