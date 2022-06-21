Gerard J. “Jerry” Varnum Sr., age 81, of Foxboro, formerly of Brookline, passed away at home surrounded by family on June 19.
Son of Robert S. and Margaret (Fleming) of Brookline. Survived by his loving wife of more than 55 years, Nancy (Norris) Varnum, his three sons: Thomas J. and his wife LeeAnn of Dracut; Gerard J. Jr. and his wife Amy of Plympton; Robert S. and his partner Debbie Brettner of Golden, Colorado, and five grandchildren, Erin, Harris, Zoe, Jakob, and Tyler. Also survived by brother Paul and wife Catherine of Norton, sister Marilyn Varnum of Marshfield, MA, and sister-in-law Marilyn (Eldracher) Varnum of Foxboro. He was predeceased by siblings Robert, Kenneth, and Janice.
He graduated from Brookline High School in 1959 where he starred in baseball, basketball and football. He was inducted into the Brookline High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003 and served as the long-time president of the Brookline High School Alumni Association. He matriculated to Northeastern University where he was a pitcher on the baseball diamond and the starting quarterback on the football team before graduating in 1964 with a degree in business administration. He was drawn to a career in education and later earned a master’s degree in education from Boston University. He began teaching and coaching at Dedham High School in 1968 and remained there until his retirement in 2003. While at Dedham, he served as an assistant football and basketball coach and the varsity baseball coach in the early 1970s before serving as the varsity football coach from 1974 to 1980, his tenure highlighted by an undefeated season in 1978. He was inducted into the Dedham High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. After one year of coaching his son Bob in Pop Warner football, he became an assistant football coach at Curry College in 1982 and eventually served as the head coach from 1993 to 1994. He was very active in coaching and umpiring Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and CYO basketball in Foxboro. He and Nancy enjoyed visiting Tom for football games at Notre Dame, traveling to Jerry’s baseball games at Boston College and watching Bob’s rugby games at Bentley College. He cherished time with family and friends, especially at the annual vacation week in Falmouth, and traveling to several Super Bowls with Nancy and their sons. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working as a starter at the Foxboro Country Club and in the press box at Gillette Stadium as well as golfing and traveling with Nancy. He was a Good Man.
Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 27, at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Tuesday, June 28, 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, www.oldcolonyhospice.org.