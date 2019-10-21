Gizella A. (Kalivoda) Iavarone, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the daughter of the late John and Priscilla (Ury) Kalivoda and wife of the late Antonio Iavarone.
Gizella was born on Jan. 24, 1926 in New York City and attended New York City public schools. She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved crocheting, reading and traveling. She adored her grandchildren and cooking for her loved ones.
Loving mother of Antonio J. Iavarone and his wife Ruth of Middleboro, Douglas J. Iavarone and his wife Jeanne of Cumberland, RI and Jerry Iavarone of Foxboro. Devoted grandmother of seven and great grandmother of 17.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral blessing will be held at the funeral home at noon. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gizella’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.