Glenna (Lessard) Smith, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Morton Hospital in Taunton.
She was the beloved wife of Ronald Smith of Dighton and daughter of the late William Lessard and Clarissa (Jones) Lessard Morse of Foxboro. She was the sister of the late Bruce Lessard of Truro and Calvin and Sharon Lessard of Mashpee.
Glenna was born and raised in Foxboro, graduating from Foxboro High School in 1965.
She was a longtime employee of the Foxboro Company, Harvard Data Equipment Corp and recently Dighton Town Hall.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral service and final viewing time will be held at the Dighton Community Church, 2036 Elm St., Dighton at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon.
To leave an online condolence and view the full obituary please visit our website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to: Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.