Grace Keane, 87, of Lebanon, NH, formerly of Foxboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Hanover Terrace.
Grace had fond memories of her childhood in Dedham, MA, as a devoted daughter, and a loving sister to her six older siblings. Family meant everything to Grace. Dedham is where she met and married Russell Keane and together they moved to Foxboro, where they raised their son Christopher.
Foxboro was a special place for Grace. She loved her close-knit neighborhood, spending time with her family, the outdoors, cooking, gardening, crafting, drawing, and painting. She was a loyal Patriots fan! Grace worked for several years outside the home and made friends easily with her wonderful sense of humor. In retirement, she really enjoyed spending time at the Foxboro Senior Center, crafting, singing in the chorus, and going on senior trips.
After the loss of her husband, Grace moved to Lebanon to be with her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Ruth Keane, and two granddaughters, Lexie and Emily. She loved spending family time together and watching her granddaughters grow. She enjoyed living at the Rogers House with caring friends, listening to music, playing bingo, social gatherings, and her favorite pastime of all, playing cribbage.
A graveside burial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Rockhill Cemetery in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Grace’s name may be made to American Heart Association.
