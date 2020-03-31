Greg Stimmell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at the age of 77 on March 29, 2020, after a long battle with blood cancer.
Greg was born in Newton, MA on June 8, 1942. He grew up in Wellesley, MA. After graduating from Wellesley High School in 1960, Greg joined the US Air Force for a four- year tour of duty and served on the 1254 Presidential Squadron. Following the Air Force, Greg attended Northeastern University where he graduated in 1970 with a degree in management. While attending Northeastern, Greg married Joan Bullock on June 25, 1966.
Greg worked at the Foxboro Company for 28 years in information systems and spent the last 10 years of his career at Reebok International.
Greg was a resident of Foxboro for 47 years. He loved coaching sports and coached baseball, basketball, hockey, and soccer while his children were young. He was instrumental in fundraising and the development of the “Friends Soccer Complex” at the Ahern School.
Greg and Joan loved to travel and spent many winters in Palm Springs, California. During the summer Greg and his family spent several weeks at their beach cottage at White Horse Beach in Plymouth, MA.
Greg always put family first. He loved playing golf and was an avid Bruins and Patriots fan. He was also a huge weather bug. He loved working on projects, particularly outdoors. Some of his best attributes were his strength, determination, optimism, energy, and sense of humor.
Greg is survived by his wife Joan of 53 years, two children, Todd Stimmell and his wife Anne Marie of Edison, New Jersey, and Karen Hill and her husband Lance of Attleboro, brother Bill Stimmell of West Barnstable and sister Patty Finnegan of Natick.
Greg was a beloved Papa to three wonderful grandchildren, Jordan Stimmell, Meghan Hill, and Ryan Hill, who gave him unbelievable joy. He loved going to see them perform in all of their sporting and music events. They will remember him for his devotion and his ability to make them laugh.
He will be forever in our hearts and minds.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxboro. For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. There will be a private burial for immediate family and a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Oliva Fund Dana Farber Milford, (in notes section of check put “In Memory of John “Greg” Stimmell”) mailed to: 20 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757.