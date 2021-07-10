Harold “Harry” “Weedies” W. Weidman, 79, a former longtime Foxboro resident, passed away peacefully at his home in North Attleboro surrounded by the comfort of his loving family Thursday, July 8, 2021.
He was the son of the late Herbert and Mary (Thibeaudeau) Weidman.
Born Feb. 21, 1942, he was raised in Franklin where he grew up as the youngest of six children.
He was a self-employed painter for over 50 years.
He married Marjorie (Ludwig) July 6, 1963.
Harry was a New England Patriots fan and was a season ticket holder in the 70s. He liked trips to the casino, having traveled to Las Vegas and Atlantic City many times over the years. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. Harold was the person everyone would call when they needed help because he knew something about everything and was always happy to lend a hand. He was a loving and devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by those who were lucky to have known him.
Loving husband of Marjorie (Ludwig) Weidman. Brother of Robert Weidman of Franklin and the late George Weidman, Herbert Weidman, Donald Weidman and Claire Jones. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Wednesday, July 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry’s name may be made to the Tufts Medical Center Oncology Department, c/o Dr. Pai, 800 Washington St., Boston, MA 02111.