Helen P. Thompson (nee Vaisnoris) (1938-2022) died peacefully in Naples, Florida on Nov. 10, 2022 following a brief illness. Helen was originally from Boston and a long-time resident of Foxboro.
Helen trained as an artist at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts (SMFA) in the early 1960’s where she received their prestigious Traveling Scholarship and studied in Europe on two different occasions. It was at the SMFA where Helen met the love of her life, John Thompson, whom she married in 1963. For many years, Helen taught art in the Children’s Room at the Museum of Fine Arts, in the Foxboro public school system, and at St. Gregory High School in Dorchester, MA. She opened her own business, Valley Graphics in 1985, and spent the next 15 years providing graphic design and communications services to clients all over southeastern Massachusetts.
A devout Catholic, Helen assisted with communications and publications for Sisters of Divine Providence Convent in Kingston, MA, and Pope St. John XXIII Seminary in Weston, MA. Known for her proud Lithuanian heritage, Helen found joy in hosting family gatherings at her home on every possible occasion, traveling with her husband, and watching sports, especially football and golf.
Helen is survived by her daughter Heidi Waters (husband Bob), of Marco Island, FL, and her son Christian Thompson (wife Marina), of Benicia, California. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Theadora Vaisnoris, sister Marie Vaisnoris, and her husband John Thompson.
A virtual Celebration of Life will be hosted by her children in December. Please contact Christian at birdies4chris@gmail.com for more information.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Avow Hospice, Naples, FL (https://avowcares.org/) would be appreciated, as they took magnificent care of Helen in her last days.