Irene Mary (Connell) Correia, age 91, of Foxboro passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Mountain) Connell of Taunton.
Irene was born in Taunton on Sept. 13, 1929 and was a 1947 graduate of Taunton High School.
She and her late husband Anthony were married at St. Paul’s Church in Taunton on Aug. 9, 1952 and were together for 63 years of marriage.
She has been a Foxboro resident for over 64 years. Both Irene and Tony during their later years resided at the Doolittle Home in Foxboro, where they received very compassionate care.
Anyone that knew Irene would agree that her greatest pride and joy was her family. She was the loving mother of Robert Correia of Foxboro, Susan Correia of New Hampshire, and Paul Correia and wife Nancy of Attleboro. Irene was grandmother to Brian Correia and his wife Kim; Amy LaBrache and her husband Patrick; Dan Correia and his wife Shannon; Brandon McLaughlin; Brenda Cerrone and her husband Brian; and Kristen Quagliaroli and husband Tim. Her cherished great grandchildren are Brendan George, Nathan George and Sara LaBrache; Alexa and Katie Correia; Aidan and Avie Correia; Kiley and Landon Cerrone; and Mila and Rowan Quagliaroli.
Irene was an educational assistant at the John J. Ahern Middle School in Foxboro.
She was a member and had served as president of the St. Mary’s Guild and was committee member of the St. Mary’s Guild Scholarship Fund. She was also a trustee for the Josephine Fertitta Scholarship Fund.
Irene recently started the Correia Family Scholarship to benefit students seeking to study in the aeronomics or health care fields.
She loved keeping up with her friends through playing with several local bridge club groups. She was always the happiest walking on the Cape beaches with the salt air in the wind, the cry of the gulls and the sand between her toes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Saturday morning April 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 am. Strict COVID guidelines, including social distancing and face masks, will be required.
Irene’s funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment after the mass will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene’s memory may be made to the St. Mary’s Guild Scholarship Fund, 83 Central St., Foxboro, MA 02035.