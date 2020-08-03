Isabelle S. (MacDonald) Reid, 94, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at Abington Hospice in Warminster, PA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (Perry) MacDonald.
Isabelle was born on May 16, 1926 in Milford and was a GED graduate of Foxborough High School. She earned her bachelor of science degree in early childhood education from Bridgewater State College in 1973.
Loving mother of Joanne Ruth Reid of Chicago, Jeannette Toigo of Churchville, PA, and the late Leonard Perry Reid and David Reid. Loving grandmother of George, Matt, Sean, Leah, Elizabeth, Katherine, Daniel and great grandmother of Georgia.
Isabelle was forever grateful to her grandparents Leonard and Sara Perry for their parental love and guidance, the long and happy marriage to the late George Reid and their four children, who drove her crazy most of the time, as well as the fantastic Baker Street neighborhood filled with friends and support. She was also grateful for her many years of teaching kindergarten in Foxboro for so many children, who she cherished.
She spent many years of retirement traveling the U.S. which eventually led to volunteering at several National Parks for many summers. The later life travels with her best friends. Her musical talents served her well at home, church, and many musical groups throughout the years. When the time came to move from Foxboro to Churchville PA (2004), she did not miss an opportunity to use her talents and joined many clubs which led to new friends. Her teaching talents did not go to waste, she was an educator at the Churchville Nature Center Lenape Village, to her delight, to the age of 92.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Isabelle’s memory may be made to the Churchville Nature Center, Lenape Village Fund, 501 Churchville Lane, Churchville, PA 18966.