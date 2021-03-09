James A. Monahan, 81, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021 at Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the son of the late Alphonsus George and Mary Regina (McGee) Monahan of Dorchester.
Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1939 in Boston and was a 1957 graduate of Boston College High School. He matriculated at Boston College briefly and began working at the Boston Public Library in 1959 where he met his wife Diane Stolpner. They were married in Hyde Park on May 9, 1964.
At the Boston Public Library, Jim was head of the Microtext Department until the early 1980s. He then entered the emerging information technology field working on mainframe computers at BayBank, Fidelity Investments, and National Grid, retiring as a senior information analyst in 2004.
Jim’s passions were family, travel, Cape Cod, photography and Boston sports, particularly the Boston Celtics. From their first trip to Bermuda for their honeymoon, Jim and Diane, sometimes accompanied by their children, traveled Europe and the U.S., from Maine to Alaska to Florida. Jim most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Beloved husband of Diane. Loving father of Christopher and his wife Marguerite of Medway and Brighton, Lisa Keating and her husband William of Kinderhook, NY, Laura Magee and her husband Thomas of Foxboro, and Caren Monahan of Foxboro. Devoted grandfather of Aidan, Liam, Julia, Elizabeth, Caroline, Bridget and Audrey. Brother to Rose Elizabeth Monahan, SND of Ipswich, MA. Brother to the late Regina, SND, John Andrew, Edward Francis, George Frederick, William Joseph, Regina Kathleen (Cappa), and Ruth Anne (Greco). Beloved brother-in-law to Richard G. Greco, M.D., of Rumford, RI, and a large extended family.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home of Foxboro.
A public memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125.