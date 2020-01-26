James Alfred Robblee, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
James was born in Newton on July 14, 1937, the son of the late Alfred and Doris (Sisk) Robblee. He and his wife Meta were married in Newton, MA, on Nov. 1, 1958. He was a Foxboro resident for 55 years.
James was a proud 63-year member of Union Local 103, I.B.E.W of Boston, and was lucky to have spent the last 25 years retired. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus 6063 Council of Foxboro. He was most happy when spending time with his grandchildren, and would often remind them of the importance of a good education. The lake was his home that he loved to share with family and friends. He took great pride in maintaining a green lawn that, according to him, no one could cut as good as him. He was a devoted New England sports fan and was especially fond of the Boston Bruins. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Loving husband of Meta (Parsons) Robblee. Devoted father of Christina and her husband David Baker of Foxboro, and the late Jay Robblee. Beloved grandfather of Jayson, Courtney, Austin and Joshua. Great grandfather of Dylan James. Brother of Mary Mahoney and the late Patricia King. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his side-kick, Ding-A-Ling, his beloved cat who will miss her recliner partner.
Relatives and friends were invited to attend calling hours on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, and a funeral service was held at the conclusion of calling hours.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information, please call 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in James memory may be made to the I.B.E.W. Local 103 Brotherhood Fund, 256 Freeport St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02122.