James Edward McGregor, 79, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Norwood Hospital and his wife, Norma (Swensen) McGregor, passed away June 18, 2020 at the Boston Medical Center.
James was the son of the late James and Florence (MacDonald) McGregor. Norma was the daughter of the late Harry James and Helen (Hearn) Swensen.
James was born Dec. 20, 1940 in Queens, N.Y.
He was employed as a professor at Salem State College for several years.
He earned degrees at Holy Cross, Boston College and the University of Ottawa. He was an avid reader and enjoyed working outdoors.
In addition to his teaching position, he established and ran an insulation and solar energy company for many years.
James was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Norma was born Oct. 8, 1942 in Teaneck, N.J. She received her bachelor’s degree from Regis College and her master’s degree from Boston College.
She was employed as a teacher at Foxboro High School and was a preschool teacher at Growing Together Nursery School.
She was an avid reader and most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
James and Norma were married Sept. 10, 1966 in New Jersey. They were the devoted parents of Kerry and her husband Michael Kennedy of Tiverton, RI, Kirk and his wife Lori McGregor of Dallas, TX, Keith and his wife Kristi McGregor of Decatur, GA, and the late Christopher McGregor. Loving grandparents of Shane McGregor, Ryan Kennedy, Kate Kennedy, Sarah Probst, Matthew Probst, Alex McGregor, Abigail McGregor, Liam McGregor, Leah McGregor and the late Casey Kennedy. James was the brother of the late Dolores Parker. Norma was the sister of Noreen Cavari of SC, Virginia McGall of NJ, Charles Swensen of NJ and James Swensen of FL.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services were postponed.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to calling hours Thursday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.
Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Cross Fund, c/o College of the Holy Cross, PO Box Dev 1, 1 College St., Worcester, MA 01610 or the Regis College Scholarship Fund, 235 Wellesley St., Weston, MA 02493.