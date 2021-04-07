James E. Field Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully by his wife’s side on April 4, 2021 under the care of Madonna Manor in North Attleboro.
James was born on Sept. 20, 1939 to the late James E. and Catherine (O’Niell) Field. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1957 and then carried on his studies at Wentworth Institute in Boston, where he graduated in 1961. That same year he married the love of his life Ann M. (Picard) on Aug. 12, 1961. This year would have been their Diamond anniversary, celebrating 60 years of love together. On Jan. 31, 1961, James enlisted in the United States Army in Boston, and served our country until 1967. During his service he was stationed in New York and Alaska.
Beloved father of the late Daniel J. Field, his wife Donna, and David J. Field, and his wife Amy, and Debora Field. He was also survived by four loving grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Kevin Field and brother-in-law of Dianne Field.
James was a retired engineer for Bose in Framingham and Instrumentation Laboratories of Massachusetts. James was trained early in the importance of hard work as an Eagle Scout, a passion which has carried on through his son’s and grandson’s. An active member in the community, James was beloved in all his places of residence over the years, in Foxboro, Sturbridge, and Hobe Sound, FL. He loved the ocean, was an avid sailor, and even built a boat for his beloved Ann. They enjoyed square dancing together, and were volunteers at the St. Vincent DePaul Society in Hobe Sound, FL.
Services for James will be held privately under the care Robert’s and Sons Funeral Home. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Field’s name to St. Vincent DePaul’s Society, 12001 S.E. Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL, 33455, or by email at office@svdp-hobesound.org.