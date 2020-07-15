James Lasley Barton, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was the son of the late Charles and Janet (Burgess) Barton.
Born on Oct. 16, 1969 in Oakland, Calif., Jamie moved with his family to Massachusetts in 1974, and spent most of his life in Foxboro.
He was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1989. He attended Massasoit Community College in Brockton, and completed a Licensed Practical Nurse program at Southeastern Regional Technical Institute in Easton.
Jamie was also trained as both a carpenter and a construction supervisor. He was a former member of the Carpenter’s Union in Boston; he worked as a pile driver and journeyman carpenter in Local 56, and as a tunnel worker in Local 88.
Jamie was a loving and devoted father. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his children. He was an avid landscaper and carpenter. As a member of the Foxboro Fish and Game Association, he participated actively in the annual fishing derby.
He was the beloved father of Cassidy and Shane Barton. Loving brother of Mark E. Barton and his wife Ellen Lorrey of Winchendon; Elizabeth B. Griffin and her husband Patrick of Charlestown, R.I.; Francesca E. Sullivan and her husband Colin of Norton; and Stacy L. Barton of Jacksonville, N.C. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro. Please check www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com for additional information or to send an online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to the Medical Intensive Care Unit Fund 016875 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, with “In memory of James Barton” in the memo line, and sent to: Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116.