James P. Fleming Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022.
Born in Quincy, he was a loving son to the late James P. and Theresa (Spirdigliozzi) Fleming.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime resident of both Dedham and Foxboro. Jim worked as a gas station attendant, security guard and most recently a driver for a courier service.
Lovingly known as Papa, his greatest joy was in his children and especially in his grandchildren. Papa was known for taking the grandkids camping, to the zoo, just playing in the yard and on more carriage rides and walks than can be counted. He was also known for giving one too many sweets.
Papa enjoyed camping, horseshoes, puttering in the garden and taking the "scenic route" to many adventures.
He was the loving and devoted husband to Marilyn (MacGregor) Fleming. Jim is survived by his sister Rose (Fleming) Gonski of Canton. Survived by loving son George Flaherty and wife Sharon Flaherty of Sharon, daughter Lori (Flaherty) O'Brien and husband Dennis O'Brien of Dedham and daughter Marijayne (Flaherty) Stojanowski and husband Peter Stojanowski of Bellingham. Papa to 15 grandchildren: Jacquelyn O'Brien of Nantucket, Olivia, Ian, Isabella and Aiden O'Brien of Dedham, Jenna, Lindsey, Aiden, Angelina, and James Flaherty of Sharon and Adelaide, Anya, Thomas, Lilah and Camille Stojanowski of Bellingham. He is also survived by several nieces and a nephews.
James was predeceased by sisters Jean (Fleming) Pedrotti and Linda (Fleming) Fyler, brothers John Fleming and Richard Fleming. He was predeceased by son John Flaherty.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the VFW 940 S. Main St. Bellingham from 2 to 6 p.m.