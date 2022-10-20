James (Jim) T. Belcher, 72, passed away after a long illness on Oct. 17. He was born in Foxboro on Aug. 23, 1950 to George A. Belcher and Ervena M. (Frederick) Belcher.
As a person with Infantile Autism, Jim faced many challenges throughout his life. Support from his family as a child and later in adulthood was always present. His mother was unrelenting in her quest to find answers about autism at a time when little was known about this condition.
Jim's adult life was spent under the care of Amego which provided a residence with four other autistic adults. The quality of life and the compassion, patience, kindness and dedication of his caregivers at Amego were paramount for providing a safe and caring environment.
Jim is survived by his brother George and wife Kathleen who live in Westbrook, Maine; his two sisters, Marsha Schaeffer who lives in Hernando, Florida, and Nancy Belcher-Smit who lives in Boston and her husband Hans; two nephews, Ryan who lives in Gray, Maine with his wife Melissa and their daughter Ervena and son Charlie, and Michael who lives in Montreal with his partner Andrew.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to: Amego, Inc. 33 Perry Ave., Attleboro, Mass 02703.