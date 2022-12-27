Janet Anne Morrison, age 73, passed away following a battle with Parkinson’s disease at her home in Warwick, RI, on Dec. 20 with her husband Doug by her side. Jan was born on April 19, 1949 to Ruth Grayson Morrison and Thomas Morrison in Pawtucket, RI. Raised in Foxboro, she attended Foxboro High School and graduated with the Class of 1967. Jan excelled as a member of the National Honor Society, All State Choral Society and folk music festivals where she was a talented guitar player. She was an avid longboard surfer who enjoyed the sport along the beaches of Cape Cod with her high school friends. Jan’s long red hair was her crowning glory and evidence of her Irish ancestors.
She attended the University of Massachusetts and pursued a career in costume design. She was a costume designer for several theaters nationwide including the Santa Fe Opera Company, NM, and Stage West, Springfield, MA, as well as work for Playwright’s Horizons and Jim Henson’s Muppets in New York City. Her career path changed direction in 1984 when she began working for American Airlines as a gate agent, living in various locations such as California, Texas, and Florida. Jan was a dedicated world traveler who visited many fascinating destinations including Africa, Easter Island, South America, England and Australia.
She eventually settled in Florida where in 2009 she decided after 25 years with American Airlines to retire north to Rhode Island. Her passion as a seamstress continued during her retirement years where she volunteered her time with the costume department at University of Rhode Island. It was in 2013 that she met and married the love of her life, Dr. Doug Pierson, who also has Parkinson’s disease. He was her strength and caregiver as they spent 9 years walking hand in hand through the many challenges of that disease.
Jan is best remembered for her love of travel to faraway places. She would send photographs and post cards signed “Jannie” and share the beauty and wonders of each place she visited, describing her travels with family members. She once took her niece on a trip to visit Machu Picchu, Peru, an extraordinary experience that both would never forget. London was another of her favorite places to visit. She provided us all with wonderful memories that last a lifetime and bring joy to those of us who miss her smiling face, humor and quick wit.
Jan surrounded herself with her friends and family, which is where she felt most comfortable and loved. She is survived by her husband Doug, sisters Marilyn Morrison Fisher (CA) and Annie Morrison Millard (FL), Darcy Morrison (CA), plus a niece, Katherine Morrison Lames and grand-nephew Matthew Bennett (CA), including close cousins from the Morrison family who live in Rhode Island and New Hampshire. A memorial for Jan will be planned and announced in the future. For future service information, please visit www.boyleandsonfunerals.com