Jean Greeley was a woman beloved by all who knew her. She embodied strength and grace through life’s peaks and valleys, with never a bad word to say about anyone she met.
She was born Jean Marie Begley on July 31, 1927, the youngest of 11 siblings. She graduated from Roslindale High School in 1944, and then enrolled at Carney Hospital School of Nursing (now Labouré College), from which she graduated in 1947 as a cadet nurse.
She met Francis M. Greeley, her loving husband of 45 years, while staying in a guest house in Falmouth, Cape Cod. They raised their 6 children on Ainsworth Street in Roslindale and as active members of Holy Name Parish. Both she and Fran worked for the MBTA, she as a nurse in the T clinic giving physicals to employees.
In 1997 she moved to Foxboro, where she had a new house built that she lived in independently until her death. She passed on her own terms at 93 years-old on Aug. 19, 2020 in her home, after a week surrounded by family.
Jean was a member of St. Mary’s parish in Foxboro, as well as an avid reader and a member of the Foxboro Senior Center's book club. She was a devoted player of “Words with Friends” on her iPad, and always had time for a long talk on the back porch or a game of Rummikub or cards with her grandchildren.
Jean was a lady who could put a smile on the face of anyone she met, and made new friends (and kept the old) well into her later years. She was an example of poise and graciousness for all.
She was sister to the late Sr. Margaret Begley RGS, Sr. Agnes Begley FMM, Mary Malley, Helen, Anna, Martin, John, James, Edmund, and Francis Begley.
Her beloved husband Fran passed in 1996. She was devoted mother of Paul Greeley and his wife Amy of Dover, Gerald and his wife Lee of Westwood, Christopher and his wife Katharine of West Roxbury, Margaret Julio and her husband Robert of Foxboro, the late Brian Greeley and his wife Rita of Foxboro, and the late Michael Greeley (Susan).
She was loving Grandma (“Gma,” as she signed her texts) of Meghan, Catherine, Elizabeth, Stephanie, Maeve, Lia, Robert, Brian, and Nora Greeley, Lindsay and James Julio, and Caitlin, Andrew, and Anna Greeley, as well as great grandmother of Greeley Maddox. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by all.
There with be a funeral Mass at Saint Mary’s Church in Foxboro on Monday with burial to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Donations may be made in her memory to: Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, 399 Fruit Hill Ave., No. Providence, RI 02911.