Jean Johnstone McDonald, 88, passed away peacefully Oct. 28, 2020 in Foxboro.
She was born Aug. 17, 1932 in Milton to Alexander and Emily McDonald. Jean is a graduate of Sharon High School and fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse when she graduated from The Children’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.
Jean married Frederick Tyson Iddings Jr. in 1954 and the couple settled in Foxboro to raise their four children.
Jean was active in the Visiting Nurses Association, several committees at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and was a member of the League of Women Voters. She was an ardent supporter of the Equal Rights movement and encouraged women of all ages to fulfill their potential.
She later went back to nursing and worked at United Credit Services for many years. Jean loved to travel and went on many trips with her sisters and friends. She had a sharp wit and loved a good joke, but she often said her favorite thing was to spend time with her family because we never let the truth get in the way of a good story.
Jean leaves four children, Pastor Tom Iddings (Deb) of East Bridgewater, Matthew Iddings (Patti Aschaffenburg) of South Kingstown, R.I., Janice Thompson (Frank) of Simpsonville S.C., and Jon Iddings (Donna) of Rehoboth. Jean also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her sister, Phyllis Graham, of Blaine Wash., and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Katey, Julie and Sandy from VNA Hospice & Palliative Care for their expert help and compassion. Jean always had a smile on her face after your visits.
Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral and internment service at St. Mark’s on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 is limited to family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to either of these worthy institutions: St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, in memory of Jean McDonald, Life Building Fund, 116 South Street, Foxboro MA 02035 or VNA Hospice & Palliative Care in memory of Jean McDonald to support patient care at VNA Care, Fund Development, 199 Rosewood Dr., Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or via www.vnacare.org/donors.