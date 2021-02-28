Jeanne Lorraine Wells, also known as Sis, 66, passed away after a sudden onset of acute leukemia Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
She was the daughter of the late Leo and Jeanne (Murphy) Wells.
Jeanne was born in Boston on Feb. 9, 1955. She was raised in Foxboro where she was a graduate of the Class of 1973. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bryant University in Rhode Island.
Jeanne was a longtime employee of the former Foxboro Company for 20-plus years. She worked for many years at Windriver of Canton, and wrapped up her working years at Bedrock in Mansfield.
A world traveler, Jeanne was looking forward to a planned trip to Ireland at the end of the pandemic restrictions.
Jeanne loved country music and attending concerts. An avid golfer and bowler, Jeanne was a member of the Foxboro Company Golf League and a local bowling league. She was well known for her handmade Christmas stockings of which examples may be found with her family and friends all over the country.
She spent time as a Girl Scout leader. Additionally, she was a 20-year volunteer at the PMC Dighton/Rehoboth lunch stop.
She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister and aunt.
Beloved sister of Dennis Wells of West Tisbury, Larry and Paulette Wells of North Attleboro, Nancy and Jerry Sanchez of South Easton, Fran Wells of Bellingham and the late Douglas and Tim Wells. Also survived by her several loving nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Thursday, March 4, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro, following COVID 19 precautions and social distancing.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 58 Carpenter St., in Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Foxboro.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.