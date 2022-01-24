Jeffrey R. Scott, PhD, age 43, of Foxboro, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Melyssa J. (Burridge) Scott, to whom he was wed on Sept. 24, 2005 and the loving and devoted father of Emma and Laura Scott.
Born in Ontario, Canada on June 19, 1978, he grew up and was educated in Ontario. Jeff received his bachelor’s degree from McMaster University in 2001, where he also met his future wife Melyssa. He continued his education, earning his PhD in 2004 from the University of Western Ontario, the same year he moved to the United States. In 2006, he earned his post-doctoral Fellow from Harvard Medical School.
A resident of Foxboro for the past 11 years, Dr. Scott had a career in the medical device industry, most recently serving as the director of Clinical Engineering at Vicarious Surgical, Inc. (Waltham, MA), where his efforts have helped to revolutionize robotic surgery. Prior to that he held positions at Tepha, Inc (Lexington, MA), Boston Scientific (Marlboro, MA) and CR Bard, Inc. (Warwick, RI). Additionally, he served as an adjunct professor at Brown University (Providence) since 2011 in the departments of molecular pharmacology, physiology and biotechnology as well as biology and medicine where he assisted in the development of the next generation of scientists.
Jeff’s wife and daughters were truly the focal point and essence of his life and he adored family vacations spent on the water and being outdoors. He truly loved the ocean and dreamed of owning his own boat and spending time fishing. Jeff proudly maintained his home and yard in Foxboro and was a familiar face in the neighborhood. He always made time to help a neighbor and could frequently be seen riding on his John Deere tractor, always giving a friendly wave and smile or his famous big thumbs up.
In addition to his wife and daughters, he is survived by his parents Ronald and Catherine Scott of Ontario and his brother Patrick Scott and his wife Sarah of Ontario. He was the son-in-law of Alwyn Burridge of Ontario and the late Arthur Burridge. He was the brother-in-law of Hillary Burridge of Ontario and the uncle of Everly and Lauren. He is also survived by his dogs “Scout” and “Jackson.”
Relatives and friends were cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, Jan. 21 at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
A service in celebration of his life was held on Saturday, Jan. 22. Burial will be private.
Donations in Jeffrey’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Rec Gift Fund, 40 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com