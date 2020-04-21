Jerry M. Iavarone, age 62, a long-time resident of Foxboro, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Milton Hospital. He was the son of the late Antonio and Gizella (Kalivoda) Iavarone.
Jerry was born in New York City on March 4, 1958 and was educated in Foxboro public schools. He was a member of the Wrentham Sportsman Club, Plainville Beagle Club, the B.O. of Elks of North Attleboro and the Foxboro Fish & Game.
Beloved brother of Antonio Iavarone and his wife Ruth of Middleborough and Douglas Iavarone and his wife Jeanne of Cumberland, RI.
Due to the restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 virus, a private family service will take place. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.