Jimmy Cherico, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on March 15, in the arms of his loving wife Marianne.
A Foxboro legend, Jimmy (or "Chico" to his older friends) was beloved by many.
Family and friends came from near and far to say good-bye once Jimmy's medical team advised him that they could do no more. Thereafter, for every minute of every day, he was loved and cared for at home by both Marianne and their three daughters, who Jimmy adored beyond measure.
Jimmy was born on Dec. 25, 1954 in Temple, TX. He attended the Foxboro school system.
While in high school, Jimmy received varsity letters in both soccer and baseball, though it was in soccer that his selfless play, swagger, and leadership as team captain really stood out. Jimmy's teams, which posted winning seasons, helped to cultivate a devoted fan base in the town, and this marked what would become a legacy of domination by the Warrior men's soccer teams throughout the 1970s.
In 1973, Jimmy graduated from Foxborough High School. He then proudly served his country in the US Army as an Airborne Ranger. Following military service, on May 28, 1983, Jimmy married Marianne, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life. Together, they built a beautiful life together in Foxboro.
Jimmy loved his job "hauling the mail" for Lyons Express.
His most cherished pastime was always spent with family and close friends, and his grandchildren were the "lights of his life." Physically active throughout his life, Jimmy also loved to climb Mount Washington each year with family members and his Ranger buddies. Additionally, he and his family enjoyed traveling to some favorite destinations like Italy and Sedona.
Jimmy was the son of Rosemarie (McCollum) Cherico and the late James E. Cherico, Sr., and he was the brother of Kip Cherico and the late Steven Cherico.
Devoted husband of Marianne Maguire-Cherico. Beloved father of Shana Christoforo and her husband Matthew of Bridgewater, Jasmine Reddington and her husband Jeff of Mansfield, and Cosette Connolly and her husband Drew of Norwood. Loving grandfather (Popi) of Jimmy, Sierra, Thomas and Ava. Brother-in-law of Rusty Maguire and wife Terry of Mansfield, Stevie Maguire and wife Cheryl of Assonet, and Mark Maguire and Dottie D'Ambra of Foxboro. Beloved son-in-law of Frank and Shirley Maguire of Foxboro.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
Please omit flowers.
If you wish, donations in Jimmy's memory may be made to www.lls.org or by mail to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087, with "in memory of Jimmy Cherico" in the memo.