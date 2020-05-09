Jimmy Mucinskas, 27, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Jimmy was born on March 26, 1993, and was a lifelong resident of Foxboro. He was a graduate of the Foxboro High School Class of 2011. Over the years, he worked at several grocery stores, including Stop & Shop in Foxboro, the Big Y in Franklin and Walpole, and Shaw’s in Sharon, as well as at Ocean State Job Lot in Foxboro.
Although Jimmy struggled with epilepsy from a young age, he maintained an optimistic outlook on life and a spirit of giving that was an inspiration to those who knew him. Jimmy was a caring and kind soul who found joy in being with family and friends and making people laugh. He enjoyed cooking for others and attending concerts for his favorite artists. He will be sorely missed.
Jimmy is survived by his loving parents, Frank and Carolyn Mucinskas of Foxboro, his brothers Danny, Dylan, and Frank, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will carry on his memory.
Funeral arrangements are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxboro. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at http://www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: The Epilepsy Foundation at https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate or Jimmy’s favorite charity, the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.