Joan Elizabeth (Sanford) Horne, 89, passed away at her home in Foxboro on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Rattigan) Sanford and was the wife of the late Francis Horne Sr.
Joan was born in Foxboro on March 11, 1930 and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1947. She and her late husband Francis were married in Foxboro in 1948. She was a life-long Foxboro resident.
Joan retired from the former Foxboro Company after many years. She enjoyed crocheting and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed watching golf and John Wayne movies. Most of all, Joan enjoyed spending time with and taking care of her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved mother of Carol Rogers and her husband Ron, Joyce Imbaro and her husband Phil and Judith Kearney, all of Foxboro, and the late Francis “Skip” Horne. Loving Noni of Tracey and PJ Imbaro of Foxboro, Matt Rogers and his wife Melissa of Plainville, Amy Riccard of Foxboro, Stephanie Muller of Taunton and Andrew Kearney and his fiancé Kristen of North Attleboro. Great Noni of Vanessa and Courtney Imbaro, Larry, Jr., Cole and Riley Riccard, Emma-Lyn Muller and Aubrey Rogers. Sister of Jack Sanford of Carver, Nancy Swift of Foxboro and Mary Truax of Ocala, FL. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and her dear friend and neighbor June.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Fund, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.