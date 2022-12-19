Joan M (Hanrahan) Aucoin, age 88, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Kenefick) Hanrahan and the wife of the late Robert R. Aucoin Sr.
Joan was born on April 9, 1934 in Medford, MA. She was a graduate of Matignon High School and of Cambridge City Nursing School. Joan and her husband Bob were married at St. Agnes Church in Arlington on Oct. 29, 1955.
Joan was an excellent nurse, working over 50 years in her chosen profession. She spent a majority of her time at Norwood Hospital, Sturdy Hospital and Attleboro Gastroenterology Associates. Joan’s three passions in life were her family, her work and her church. She was a Eucharistic minister at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro for many years. She loved to travel, play cribbage and bowl. She was an avid Patriots fan during the Brady reign. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Aucoin Sr. Loving mother to Rick Aucoin and his wife Betsy, Michele and her husband Bob Cutler and Suzanne Reardon, all of Foxboro, Jack Aucoin and his wife Linda of S. Attleboro and Michael Aucoin and his wife Joan of Plainville. Sister to Peg Graham of E. Hampton, Kate Beane of Springfield and Joan Price of Windham, NH. She was the adoring grandmother to Christopher and Meagen Cutler, Emily and Timothy Mogan, Jenna and Erica Cutler, Steven Aucoin, Jake and Stephanie Aucoin, Michael Reardon, Matthew Aucoin, Kristen Aucoin, Shawn Reardon, Patrick Aucoin and Brandon Aucoin. She was also blessed with three great grandchildren, Isabella, Liam and Lorelei.
Calling hours are omitted. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.