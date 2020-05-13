Joan M. (Gregory) Staab, passed peacefully Jan. 27, at her home in Melrose. She was born July 30, 1933, in Manhattan, N.Y., the daughter of the late Harold J. and Mary A. (Ball) Gregory.
She was predeceased by her first husband Robert “Bob” A. Smith Sr. in 1977 and her second husband Joseph “Joe” M. Staab in 2018. She is survived by her daughter Alison (Phil) Kirkpatrick; son Robert A. (Marie) Smith, Jr., and Joseph’s children Michael (Valerie) Staab; Mark and Kevin Staab; her grandchildren, Brendan, Shayne, Tara, Brigid, Philip, and Maura Kirkpatrick. She is also survived by her sister Phyllis (Lou) Trocola; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Hank) Travers; sister-in-law, Natalie Smith; brother-in-law, Doug Smith, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Harold Gregory.
Joan graduated from Long Island City High School in 1951. After graduation, she worked as a secretary in Manhattan. As a young woman, Joan enjoyed visiting Rockaway Beach, Coney Island, and Jones Beach with friends. Joan met Bob, a recruiting sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps, at Jones Beach.
In 1958, Joan and Bob were married at St. Joseph’s Church in Astoria, N.Y.
Joan loved traveling and Bob’s career with the U.S. Marines well-suited her life as a military spouse. The two traveled to locations in Japan, North Carolina, Florida, and California. In 1970, they moved to Bob’s hometown of Foxboro, to raise their two children.
Joan was employed by the former Foxboro Company with “mother’s hours” from 1971-1985. She was a charter member of the Foxboro Newcomer’s Club and a volunteer with Junior Achievement USA. After Bob’s passing, Joan joined the Widow Lifeline Club at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Norwood and met Joe.
In 1980, Joan and Joe were married at St. Mary’s Church, Foxboro. Together, they enjoyed live music and dancing. They volunteered for the Foxboro Discretionary Fund and were members of St. Mary’s Church and the Foxboro Republican Committee. After Joe’s passing, Joan moved to Melrose to be near her family.
While living at Melrose Station, Joan enjoyed playing Pokeno, listening to live entertainment, and meeting new people.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Raphael Parish in West Medford, on Feb. 1. Joan was laid to rest with her first husband Bob Smith on Feb. 3, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.costellofuneralhome.com.