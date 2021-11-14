Joanna N. (Niemöller) Matteson, age 82, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at her home in East Foxboro. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ann (Sochor) Niemöller.
Joanna was born in Newark, NJ on Sept. 5, 1939. After a few years of teaching kindergarten, she proudly became the owner/operator of The Zoo Daycare in East Foxboro for over 30 years. An avid reader, Joanna found her second home at the Boyden Library in Foxboro. She also loved spending time gardening, cooking, birdwatching and was a horse enthusiast.
Joanna ran the family farm in Hope, Kansas, until she was in her 80s. It was important to Joanna that she attended Bethany Congregational Church weekly with her children and was known for her elaborate Sunday dinners. She also spent many hours in her chair overlooking the cedar tree with its many birds and squirrels, most of them named.
Beloved mother of Jeff Kelland and his wife Anne of Foxboro, Mark Kelland of MI, Jennifer Kelland of UT, Melissa Ranahan and her partner Peter Brown of Foxboro and Kirsten Browning and her partner Victor Fernandez of FL. Loving foster mother of Suzanne Leslie and her husband Joe of Needham. Best friend of Beverly Wigmore and the late Marcia Christie, both of Foxboro. She currently has 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rock Hill St., Foxboro, MA 02035, Friends of Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro, MA 02035, or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation c/o NPCF, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or www.npcf.us/donate