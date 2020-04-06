Joanne Carol (Cunningham) Newell, 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Mt. Dora, Florida, surrounded by her loving husband and other family members.
Born on Aug. 9, 1946 in Foxboro to James S. and Virginia M. (Horne) Cunningham, Joanne was a graduate of Foxboro High School, class of 1964. Upon graduation, she married the love of her life, James Wesley Newell, also of Foxboro, and together they raised a family and followed life’s dreams.
They enjoyed vacationing in the mountains of North Carolina and eventually renovated an 1800’s home and opened/operated The Olde Towne Inn Bed and Breakfast in Dillsboro, North Carolina, where they welcomed people from all over the world.
Joanne was a skilled seamstress, owning her own business of reupholstering furniture and in the later years, custom-made cushions and slip covers. She was very successful and highly sought-after wherever she lived. Her homes were tastefully decorated and filled with items that showed her love for sewing and her passion for textiles.
Her sacrificial devotion to her family extended up and down the generations. She cared and advocated for family members in their last days and for those left behind. She was home and available for her children but was mindful to keep the delicate balance between family and business. She was sure to make her grand- (and great-grand) children feel spoiled and special. Above all, her husband was her priority and the love they shared was evident to all who knew them.
Preceded in death by her father James Cunningham, and her son, James Newell, Jr., Joanne is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Wesley Newell, her mother Virginia Cunningham, her daughter Deborah (Michael) Merker, her sister Jane Dowsell, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and cousins.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service, to be held at Roberts Funeral Home in Foxboro, will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations in Joanne’s name may be made to the charity of your choice or to the funeral home to help with expenses.