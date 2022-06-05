Joanne Faith (Bacher) Fay, age 76, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (McCabe) Bacher.
Joanne was born on May 12, 1946 in Boston and was employed for several years as an LPN at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale. Joanne was a huge Elvis fan and was an avid Boston sports fan. She enjoyed bowling and playing bingo. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Devoted mother of Karen and her husband Paul Perella of Norwood, Heather and her husband Wayne Lanchester of Walpole, Patrick Fay of Encinitas, CA, Ashleigh and husband Camille Bastien of Hudson, MA, Meaghan and her husband Justin Everett of Hudson, NH and the late Courtney Fay. Loving grandmother of Kaitlyn Lanchester, William Lanchester, John Perella, Mason Bastien, Nolan Bastien and Scarlett Everett. Sister of Gloria Marich of Peoria, AZ, Rosemary McLaughlin of West Roxbury and the late Elizabeth “Betty” McDonald. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, June 7, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne’s memory may be to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, D.C. 20090 or www.secure.nationalmssociety.org.