Joanne (Boggs) Pratt, passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2023 at the Village at Willow Crossing.
Only daughter of Harry E. and Mary Elizabeth Boggs of Wilmington, Del.; wife of the late Wayne S. Pratt. She is survived by her sons James (Terry Sheppard) of Montreal and Steven (Dawn) of Austin, Texas, grandchildren Jade and Sarah, and her friend Cy (Paul) Dumas.
Joanne and Wayne came to Foxboro as newlyweds in 1959, and she taught at Robinson Hill School until James was born. As her sons got older, she went back to teaching as a substitute in both Foxboro and Walpole, often taking long-term assignments for teachers on sabbatical or maternity leaves.
She was involved in the community as a Cub Scout leader, with the Friends of the Boyden Library, the Council on Aging, and the Doolittle Home.
Funeral services were held at St Mark's Episcopal Church, 116 South St., Foxboro on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors, 75 Central St., Foxboro MA 02035.