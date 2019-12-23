John C. Mancuso, 77, passed away at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was the son of the late John and Frances (Vitale) Mancuso.
John was born in Somerville on Nov. 22, 1942 and was a graduate of Waltham Vocational High School. He was a former resident of Waltham and has resided in Foxboro since 1982. John worked in the printing shop at Honeywell Industries. He was a classic movie buff and was a New England Patriots fan.
Beloved brother of Jeanne Mancuso of Foxboro. Loving uncle of Richard Levine and his wife Jennifer of Foxboro, and David Levine and his wife Stephanie of Evans, GA. Also survived by two aunts, one uncle, five nephews, one niece and many cousins.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro.Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
If you wish, donations in John ‘s memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, at danafarber.jimmyfund.org or the American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.