John D. Ekstrom, age 86, of Taunton, formerly of Foxboro, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the son of the late Walter and Astrid (Danielson) Ekstrom.
John was born on Feb. 11, 1937 in Chicago. He was educated in Crystal Lake, IL, and the US Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY. He proudly served in the United States Navy as a navigator and gunnery officer aboard ship and as an instructor of Naval Orientation and Navel History at the California Maritime Academy in Vallejo, CA. John was employed as a transportation analyst at the Ford Motor Co; transportation manager for Chiquita Brands; and delivery driver for Mayflower Transit, North American Van Lines; Tech Hi Fi; Copper & Brass Sales and Georgia Pacific. He retired in 1999. He married his wife Elizabeth “Betty” (Bell) Ekstrom on Aug.12, 1959 in Moline, IL.
Loving husband of Elizabeth “Betty” (Bell) Ekstrom. Devoted father of David and LouAnn Ekstrom of Strafford, NH, Douglas and his wife Joan Ekstrom of E. Taunton, MA, and Dennis and his wife Christina Ekstrom of E. Taunton, MA. Also survived by seven wonderful grandchildren: Michael, Beth, Kyle, Bryan, Alyssa, Emily and Ty. Brother of Nancy Johnson, Marcia Heiser and the late Margaret Kish.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Lakeville Library, 4 Precinct St., Lakeville, MA 02347 or www.lakevillelibrary.org.