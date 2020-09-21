Oct. 19, 1939 - Sept. 12, 2020
John E. Schromm passed peacefully at home in New Smyrna Beach, FL, in the early morning of Sept. 12, 2020.
Originally from Foxboro, he spent 61 years married to the love of his life, Nancy Schromm (Carl), who survives John, along with their children John Schromm Jr. (Paula) and Kandi Schromm; their grandchildren Garett Schromm (Sarah) and Kelsey Schromm; sister Linda Lyons (Terry); sisters-in-law Ethel Carl (Edward-deceased), Sandra Holske (Linc) and Sharon Brown (Ray); Michael Schromm (Jennifer) who was like a brother to him, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that loved him. John was preceded in death by his brothers Henry, Samuel and Alfred Schromm.
John proudly served his country in the US Navy on the S.S. Meredith. He spent most of his working career with Stone & Webster Engineering designing and constructing electrical power plants around the country. Throughout his life, John remained an active supporter of the Hillside School for Boys and the Elks. He was an avid golfer to the end.
A celebration of life to honor John is planned for Sept. 26, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Hidden Lakes Country Club, 35 Fairgreen Ave., New Smyrna Beach, FL. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn and social distancing observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to Hillside School, 404 Robin Hill St., Marlborough, MA 01752, are appreciated.