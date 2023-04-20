John Chisholm Fuller was born April 22, 1932 to Corodon Spaulding and Helen Rexford (Bristol) Fuller, and John peacefully went to be with our Lord on Sunday April 9, 2023 with his loving wife of almost 69 years at his bedside and his very much loved children present.
John grew up on Baker Street in Foxboro where he shared many memories over the years with his family. John graduated from Culver Military Academy in Culver Indiana and became part of their equine Brigade. After Culver, he enrolled in Boston University and was part of the ROTC program. After graduation, John married the love of his life Janet Alma (Dufresne) and entered the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant and was honorably discharged as a Korean War veteran. John then went on to serve as the liaison between the Foxboro company and Fisher Controls in Marshalltown, Iowa. While in Iowa, John and Janet had two sons, John, Jr. and Raymond. John returned to Foxboro to work for the Foxboro company for the rest of his working career, during which he earned an associate degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University.
While in their South Street home in Foxboro, John and Janet had 3 daughters, Marjory, Janet, and Sarah, adding to John and Janet's family. John retired from the Foxboro Company in 1991 as a member of the board of directors, first vice-president (the same as his father had attained) and company treasurer.
During his life, but particularly after retirement, John enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and family and photographing birds and animals across the globe. Countless thousands enjoyed these shows at various group meetings, schools, and anywhere he received an invitation would experience the wonders of the world which he so vividly captured with his camera.
John was a founding member of Stony Brook Camera Club, Stony Brook Bird Club, Foxborough Country Club and a long-time board member of the Greater Lynn Camera Club, CamNats, Massachusetts Audubon Society and Manomet, a bird research conservancy. In addition, John was a brother of St. Albans Lodge, became a Shriner while in Iowa, and was a faithful member of Bethany Congregational Church in Foxboro, and later after the family moved to Norfolk, and became members of the Norfolk Federated Church. John was an avid member of the New England Camera Club Council, a member of the Photographic Society of America from 1974 and attained the recognition of HonPSA in 2014, one of the society's highest awards. John also served for many years on the Norwood Hospital board, serving as treasurer and president as part of his many acts of philanthropy. John served on the National Investor's Relation Board Washington DC for the Foxboro Company and was a past president of that organization, and as a director of Foxborough National and Ben Franklin banks.
After retirement, John and Janet moved to Brooklin, Maine, but only after finding a peaceful house facing a salt pond estuary which they so much loved. John continued watching and photographing the birds and animals. John also took many scenic pictures of lighthouses and lobster boats, staples of the Maine coast. While in Maine, John joined many local groups and was adored for his good nature and generosity. Among these are the Blue Hill and Brooklin Masonic Lodges and Shriner's group, Odd Fellows, Veterans Breakfast Group and more. John and Janet became members of the First Baptist Brooklin Church while in retirement.
John survived his parents, Corodon and Helen, and siblings (Corodon Jr., Bennet, Clarence, and Gertrude) who preceded him to the afterlife and has left beside a loving wife, two sons, John Jr. and wife Kathy of Zearing, IA, and Raymond and wife Terri of Foxboro, and three daughters, Marjory and husband Jeff of Foxboro, Janet and husband Drew of Berwick, ME, and Sarah and husband Jim of Wrentham. In addition, John leaves 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren behind.
Gifts may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society in John's memory.