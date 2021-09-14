WESTBORO — John “Jack” M. Schleyer, III, 78, of Westboro, passed away at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center’s University Campus on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
Jack was raised in Northboro, the son to the late John M. and M. Elizabeth (Campbell) Schleyer, II.
He was a 1961 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School prior to studying architecture at Rhode Island School of Design.
For many years Jack remained a resident of Northboro. In 1996, he and his wife Antoinette (Tingley) relocated to Foxboro where they lived until Antoinette’s death in 2014.
Among those who survive Jack are his three children, Christopher Schleyer of Nevada, Sheila Bony of California and Charles Schleyer of Florida; five grandchildren; a sister, Carol Bostock of Northboro, nieces and nephews.
Jack was a talented commercial and residential building architectural engineer whose work was widely recognized.
Throughout his career he worked with several leading design teams in addition to self-employed projects. One notable structure which Jack designed is the current Franklin Fire Stationfor which he proudly received a design award. He also was instrumental with the new Jamestown Bridge in Narragansett Bay.
During his spare time Jack enjoyed volunteering with numerous organizations, playing the piano and spending time on the golf course. He found pleasure in visiting art museums and creating amazing work of his own through the art of pointillism. With an artistic eye, a talented architectural mind and a philanthropist’s view for a better world, Jack will be missed.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept., 22, in the Howard Street Cemetery, Howard Street, Northboro. There are no calling hours planned. Arrangements are under the care of Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northboro.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.