John “Jack” Leonard Sanford, 87, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. He was surrounded by the comfort of his cherished family.
John was born in Foxboro on April 8, 1932, the son of John and Anna (Rattigan) Sanford. He was educated in Foxboro schools and was a member of the Foxboro High School football team that won the Division D championship. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He and his wife Helen were married at St. Mary’s Church in Norton on June 4, 1955.
John was a retired Foxboro police officer who served the community for over 25 years. He was a member of both the Foxboro V.F.W. and American Legion posts. He was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He spent his November vacations in the north woods hunting. He was most happy when spending time with his loving family.
Beloved husband of the late Helen A. (Rubak) Sanford. Loving father of Donna Sanford of Carver, Diane Adams of North Kingstown, RI, and Michael Sanford and his wife Daphne of Northbridge. Devoted grandfather of Taylor and Mason Sanford of Northbridge. Brother of Nancy Swift of Foxboro, Mary Truax of Ocala, FL, and the late Joan Horne. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, at St. Patrick Church, 82 High St., in Wareham. Interment to follow with United States Marine Corps honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information, please call 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave,. Chicago, IL 60601.