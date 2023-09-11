John “Jay” W. Ruebeck, age 71, went home to his Lord & Savior on Sept. 7, 2023.
Jay was born on Nov. 24, 1951 in Newton, MA, and spent his youth in Belfast, ME. He graduated high school in Natick, MA, and attended the New England Educational Center after high school. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electronics from New England Technical College in RI. Jay was employed as an electronics technician for Texas Instruments in Attleboro for many years.
Jay was very active in the Foxboro community, both in coaching youth sports and with Boy Scout Troop 7 at the Bethany Church. He was an avid photographer. He most enjoyed trips to Maine with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband and father.
Jay’s greatest loves were his Savior, Jesus Christ, his wife and his family. He married his wife Linda (Fontaine) on Oct. 9, 1977 in Norton.
Beloved husband of Linda (Fontaine) Ruebeck. Devoted father of Jason Ruebeck and his wife Courtney Brown of Medway, MA. Loving son of Joan Helen Ruebeck of Glendale, RI, and the late John Joseph Ruebeck. Loving brother to James Ruebeck of Washington, DC, Joseph Ruebeck of N. Providence, RI, and Jeanine Robitson of Glendale, RI. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews as well as countless friends that were like family.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to meet at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, followed by an interment service at Rock Hill Cemetery Foxboro. A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. at Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill St., Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.