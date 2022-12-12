John Joseph 'Jack' Bernazzani Jr., 74, of Foxboro, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away suddenly on Monday Dec. 5, 2022.
Born in Boston, he was a son of Elizabeth Bernazzani of Brownfield Maine and the late John Joseph Bernazzani. Jack grew up in Norwood and attended Norwood High School where he was a member of the band and played sports. He earned his undergraduate degree at UMass Boston and his MPA/H from Suffolk University where he was class valedictorian.
Jack spent his career working in the healthcare industry. He retired as a consultant from Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Massachusetts in 2020. In his free time, he was an active member of the Air Force Academy Eastern MA Parent’s Club and was the president of the Rando Fund, a non-profit that provided Air Force Academy cadets with the means to travel to the services of their fallen colleagues. Jack was a United States Air Force veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed gardening and wood working, but truly loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He leaves behind his long-time partner Kathleen Raftery of Foxboro. He is survived by his sons Jay Bernazzani and his fiancé Moria Delgado and Jay’s children Ioannis, Nektaria, Kosta and Eirini of Cranston Rhode Island; Joel and his wife Kimberly Bernazzani and their children Lucas and Noah of Danvers; his daughter Kate and her husband Justin Speake and their children Kylie, Payson, Maddie, Annabelle and John of Melbourne Arkansas. He is survived by the mother of his children Mary McGrath-Bernazzani of Danvers. Jack was the brother of Noel and her husband Joe McEttrick of Norton, Betsy Bernazzani of Portland, Maine, Anne Marie Bernazzani of Brownfield, Maine, Christopher Bernazzani and his longtime partner Tracy Liberty of Brownfield, Maine, and Ruth Bernazzani of Roslindale. He is the uncle of Seth, Will and the late Matt McEttrick of Norton, Jason Bernazzani of Groton, Bobby Poisson of Little Rock, Arkansas, Brian Clark of Hookset, New Hampshire, Sophia Bernazzani Barron of Melrose, and Jack Bernazzani of Vacaville, California.
Funeral was from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St. (Rt. 1A) Norwood, on Dec. 10.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jack’s memory to the Rando Fund, see www.randofund.org.