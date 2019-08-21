John Kevin Rockett passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
He was the son of Joan Cochrane Rockett and the late John F. Rockett.
John was born on Jan. 29, 1954 in Norwood and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1972.
John was a dedicated deputy sheriff at the Dedham House of Correction, a Plainville police officer and worked at the Hillcrest Educational Center of Berkshires until 2013. He enjoyed all his careers.
There was never a dog or child that did not love John. He had a passion for the outdoors, loved to hike, bicycle and kayak. Travel was high on his agenda and especially to Nantucket. John connected with everyone he met, and was known for his courage, quick wit and compassionate spirit.
John is survived by his former wife Debra Taylor, and their two sons, Jeromy and Kyle Rockett of North Attleboro. He is the proud grandfather of Veronica and Gavin Rockett of North Attleboro, brother of Kathleen Rockett-Zimmerman and husband Gary, sons Bryan and Christopher of Santa Rosa, Calif., Suzanne Rockett and all her dogs of Columbia Falls, Maine, James and Daniel Rockett, both of Foxboro and Nantucket, his sister in-law Cheryl Rockett, the late Edward Rockett and sons John and Patrick of Foxboro, as well as many relatives. Beth Archey was a close and dear friend and he was fatherly to her daughter Jordan (husband Andrew), her son Luke, and grandchildren Kylee and Evelyn.
A celebration of life will be held as a tribute to John, 1 to 4 p.m., on Oct. 5, at 127 Mill St., Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter, 875 Crane St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.