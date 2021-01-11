John M. Flaherty, 45, of Foxboro, passed on Jan. 2, 2021. Mr. Flaherty was predeceased by his wife Lisa Wagner-Flaherty.
He is survived by his mother Marilyn Fleming and stepfather James Fleming and father Michael Flaherty, and is survived by his daughter Anya, brother and wife George and Sharon Flaherty, sisters and husbands Lori and Dennis O’Brien and Marijayne and Peter Stojanowski and 15 nieces and nephews. John enjoyed music and fishing and will be deeply missed and forever loved.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.