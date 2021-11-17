John Patrick McGonagle, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Foxboro surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late John and Catherine (O’Donnell) McGonagle of Dedham.
John was born in Boston on Oct. 7, 1957. He attended the St. Mary’s School in Dedham and was a graduate of Xaverian Brothers High School, class of 1975. He graduated from Bentley College in 1981. He and his wife Maureen (McHallam) were married at St. Susanna’s Church in Dedham on Jan. 6, 1979. John and Maureen have resided in Foxboro for the past 40 years.
John began his career in accounting in 1980 with Ferngold Company of Boston. John became a partner in Ferngold Co. in 1986 and remained with the company when it merged with Livingston & Haynes in 2002. He was a member of the Massachusetts Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
John was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law and uncle. Beloved husband of Maureen (McHallam) McGonagle. Loving father of Jennifer McGonagle Dziedzic and her husband Douglas of Scituate, Kathleen (McGonagle) Ferry and her husband J. Alain of Harwich, and John P. McGonagle III of Foxboro. Devoted grandfather of Emelia, Eleanor, Kendall, Kyla and Kelsea. Loyal brother of Mary A. McGonagle of Walpole and Kathleen (McGonagle) Iadonisi and her husband Louis of Washington, NH. Caring brother-in-law of Joseph McHallam of Tuscon, AZ, Joanne McHallam of Beaufort, SC, Patrick McHallam and his wife Beth of Medway, MA, Janet McHallam of Medfield, MA, the late Linda Barletta of Walpole, and the late Christopher McHallam of Medfield. He was the uncle to many nieces and nephews he held dear to his heart.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., in Foxboro.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to racecancer.org/john to support Dr. David M. Miller’s Merkel cell cancer research at Massachusetts General Hospital.