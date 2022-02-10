John Paul Burke, 74, of Foxboro, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2022. He was the son of the late Francis and Catherine (Tompkins) Burke.
John was born on July 26, 1947 in Boston and was a graduate of Boston Trade High School, Class of 1965. He and his wife Linda Marie (Hall) were married on May 23, 1970 in Foxboro.
John has been a Foxboro resident for the past 42 years and was formerly of Mansfield and South Boston.
John was a retired test technician for the former Foxboro Company, with over 40 years of service. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
An avid camper, he enjoyed camping with his wife and friends at Sippewissett on Cape Cod and Crawford Notch in New Hampshire. He was also a loyal Patriots fan and with his wife Linda, raised Boxer dogs. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Beloved husband of the late Linda (Hall) Burke. Loving father of Jodi L. Burke of Foxboro and John P. Burke, Jr. and his fiancé Kelly Gillis of North Attleboro. Devoted grandfather of Amanda Marie, Joseph Ryan and Dylan Christopher. Brother of Barbara Brennan of Fort Myers, Fla., Catherine Jennett of Fort Myers, Fla., Mary Lyle-Mahoney of Cape Coral, Fla., Denise Calhoun of Sagamore Beach, Steven Burke of Abington, and the late Joanne Callanan. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Friend to Ronald and Nancy Fuller of East Wareham, Fred and Corinne Repetto of Dedham, Fred and Kathy Lavoie of Carver. John also shared a special bond and friendship with his sister-in-law Jacqueline (Hall) Taggart and her husband Scot of Flagler Beach, Fla., and cherished the lifelong friendship he shared with Marcia Hirsch and her husband Dr. Leslie Hirsch of Easton.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a funeral Mass on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxboro.
To send an on-ine condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.