Joseph A. Bagley, age 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at the Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI, surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Joseph and Angela (Kennedy) Bagley.
Joe was born on Dec. 22, 1951 in Attleboro. A long-time Foxboro resident, he was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1970 where he competed on the state level in pole vaulting on the track team. He was employed by the former Foxborough Company as a tester of electrical equipment. On May 14, 1976 he married the love of his life, Susan (Carter) at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. They later moved to Attleboro.
Joe and Susan were blessed with a beautiful daughter Lauren (Bagley) Iodinisi and two precious granddaughters, Hannah and Charlotte. Having his granddaughters over and sharing many hours with them brought him such love and joy. They had many wonderful summer vacations on Cape Cod at the Carter family cottage in Dennis.
Loving brother of Clare Barros of Foxboro, Marie Bagley of Ashland, OR, Angela deMartin of Sharon, Lisa Fischer of Mashpee, Julie Piecewicz of Foxboro and the late Margaret Carroll.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Towne Street, N. Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or https://www.hopehealthco.org.